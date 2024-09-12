Barings LLC Buys 53,056 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Barings LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,056 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned about 2.30% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter valued at $697,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 163.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,567,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 386,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter worth $7,258,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HEZU opened at $35.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $37.81.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

