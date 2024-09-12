B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Up to $2.74

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.91. B2Gold shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 7,498,781 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -100.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $492.57 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 142.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,216,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,360,000 after buying an additional 16,011,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,125,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in B2Gold by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,382,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after buying an additional 3,177,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in B2Gold by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,912,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after buying an additional 1,178,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,399,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,104,000 after buying an additional 856,269 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

