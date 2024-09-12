Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Azrieli Group Price Performance

Shares of AZRGF remained flat at $63.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.13. Azrieli Group has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $63.33.

About Azrieli Group

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

