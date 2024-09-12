Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,406,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,981,000 after purchasing an additional 346,838 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $81,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,547,878,000 after buying an additional 212,401 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,302,000 after buying an additional 144,568 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $361.71 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.12 and a 52 week high of $378.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.10. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 105.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXON

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total value of $9,287,830.24. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,166 shares in the company, valued at $82,103,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total transaction of $9,287,830.24. Following the transaction, the president now owns 228,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,103,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,643 shares of company stock worth $113,637,859 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.