Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the August 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Avance Gas Price Performance

Shares of AVACF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 13,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,022. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. Avance Gas has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

Avance Gas Company Profile

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated through a fleet of fourteen very large gas carriers and six dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

