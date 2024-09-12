Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the August 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Avance Gas Price Performance
Shares of AVACF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 13,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,022. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. Avance Gas has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $19.57.
Avance Gas Company Profile
