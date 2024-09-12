Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ATO opened at $134.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $136.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 30,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.