Aspen Group (ASX:APZ) Insider Purchases A$398,310.00 in Stock

Aspen Group (ASX:APZ – Get Free Report) insider Edwina Gilbert bought 187,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.13 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$398,310.00 ($265,540.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Aspen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.62%.

Aspen is a leading provider of quality accommodation on competitive terms in residential, retirement and park communities. Our core target customer base is the 40% of Australian households that can pay no more than $400 per week in rent or $400,000 purchase price for their housing needs.

