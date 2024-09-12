ASD Market Cap Reaches $23.23 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. ASD has a market cap of $23.23 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009716 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,321.51 or 0.99915700 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03537589 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,352,438.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.