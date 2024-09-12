Arvinas’ (ARVN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARVN. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $2,202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,484 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 197,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 97,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $889,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

