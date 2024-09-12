Ark Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.66 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Ark has a total market cap of $56.67 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001363 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,381,616 coins and its circulating supply is 183,381,644 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

