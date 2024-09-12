Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 833.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARBKL traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,441. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.5468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.27%.

About Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

