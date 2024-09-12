Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 271,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 139,943 shares.The stock last traded at $37.01 and had previously closed at $36.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anterix from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Anterix Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $695.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.18.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 441.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Anterix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco bought a new position in Anterix during the first quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Anterix during the second quarter worth $92,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Anterix during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

