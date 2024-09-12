Analyzing EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) and EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Laureate Education and EpicQuest Education Group International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate Education $1.48 billion 1.57 $107.59 million $0.74 20.58 EpicQuest Education Group International $5.71 million 1.51 -$6.76 million N/A N/A

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Laureate Education has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Laureate Education and EpicQuest Education Group International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laureate Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Laureate Education presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.55%. Given Laureate Education’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Profitability

This table compares Laureate Education and EpicQuest Education Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate Education 12.64% 21.37% 9.49% EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of Laureate Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Laureate Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Laureate Education beats EpicQuest Education Group International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. It also offers specialized courses for technical and vocational training; and senior high school. Its services are provides in Mexico, Peru, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. Laureate Education, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student catering services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University; offers educational programs related to kinesiology and recreation education; and organizes sports-related entertainment projects. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

