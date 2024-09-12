Analysts Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Target Price at $62.50

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCOM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
Trip.com Group Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,971,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,366,000 after buying an additional 10,576,028 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629,673 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,941,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,559,000 after purchasing an additional 29,768 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,814,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,309,000 after purchasing an additional 219,359 shares during the period. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,523,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,549,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
