Analysts Set Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Target Price at $35.65

Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.65.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp raised Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Klaviyo by 161.1% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Klaviyo Stock Performance
Shares of KVYO opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. Klaviyo has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $39.47.
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 42.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Klaviyo will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Klaviyo Company Profile
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
