Analysts Set Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Target Price at $35.65

Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp raised Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

In other news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $297,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Landon Edmond sold 21,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $702,541.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,932,584.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $297,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 588,044 shares of company stock valued at $18,518,488. Company insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Klaviyo by 161.1% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of KVYO opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. Klaviyo has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 42.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Klaviyo will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

See Also

