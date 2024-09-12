Analysts Offer Predictions for Immunovant, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Immunovant in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.82) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.72). The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($2.43) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immunovant’s FY2027 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS.

IMVT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

IMVT stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 198.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 311,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 207,003 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,651,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 35,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Immunovant by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 113,040 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $74,373.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,409 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,673.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $92,721.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,318,581.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Levine sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $74,373.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017,673.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $904,638. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

