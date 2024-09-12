Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,668 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,735,000 after buying an additional 1,330,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,225,227,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Analog Devices by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,019,726,000 after acquiring an additional 644,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 21.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,351,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $993,293,000 after acquiring an additional 767,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,365.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,640,975.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,495 shares of company stock worth $7,181,458. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $225.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.58. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.45.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

