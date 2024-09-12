Ampleforth Market Capitalization Tops $34.11 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Ampleforth has a market cap of $34.11 million and approximately $292,212.61 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth’s genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 76,922,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,274,494 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth (AMPL) is a unique cryptocurrency designed for stability in purchasing power rather than price. It aims to match the U.S. dollar’s inflation rate, offering predictability for transactions and smart contracts. Not backed by digital assets, it’s tied to an annual CPI-adjusted target price. AMPL functions as a digital unit of account, usable for payments, savings, and as a digital store of value. Its supply adjusts daily via a “rebase” mechanism to balance market supply and demand. Founded by Evan Kuo and Brandon Iles in 2017, Ampleforth seeks to provide a more predictable digital unit of account.”

