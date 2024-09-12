American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Fortune Financial Advisors LLC

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE AWK opened at $147.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $149.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Water Works

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.