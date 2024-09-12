American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 72,884 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of ServiceNow worth $254,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $11,030,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 375.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $875.17 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $877.62. The firm has a market cap of $179.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.60, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $803.76 and a 200 day moving average of $764.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

