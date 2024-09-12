Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $37.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley raised Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ameresco

Ameresco Stock Up 8.6 %

AMRC stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.78. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $437.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $132,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,878 shares in the company, valued at $49,823.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $22,650,000. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at about $20,325,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $12,065,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,821,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ameresco by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after buying an additional 297,236 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.