Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 1.5% Higher

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $179.90 and last traded at $177.99. 9,144,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 42,247,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.49.

Amazon.com Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,387,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the second quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,527 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $570,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

