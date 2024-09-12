Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. 345,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,554,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.97.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Altice USA

Altice USA Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $968.22 million, a P/E ratio of 204.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.