Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0427 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

IVAL traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 707 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,649. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.67. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $148.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97.

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. IVAL was launched on Dec 17, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

