AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 1.9% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,141,000 after buying an additional 47,043 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,008,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,609,000 after purchasing an additional 109,053 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 65,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,078 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $104.11 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.58.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

