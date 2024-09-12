AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Trading Down 0.4%

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 9,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 59,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in both domestic and foreign cannabis equities, as well as total return swaps of similar securities.

