Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 2,910 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. KLA comprises 1.3% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of KLA worth $71,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 2,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.29.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $748.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $100.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $789.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $752.45.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

