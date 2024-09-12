Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,386 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.13% of Owens Corning worth $19,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 102.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after buying an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $159.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.54. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $191.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

