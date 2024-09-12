Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $12.97 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NVR were worth $12,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $9,085.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8,576.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7,984.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9,360.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total value of $1,513,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

