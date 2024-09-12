Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $16,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on STLD. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.43.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $108.10 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.76 and a 200 day moving average of $129.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile



Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

