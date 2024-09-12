Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 227,591 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,603 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,591 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of HP worth $17,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $1,471,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in HP by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 47,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in HP by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

HPQ opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer maker to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. TD Cowen increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

