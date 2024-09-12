abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 81.7% per year over the last three years.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AWP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 167,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,112. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

