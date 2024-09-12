Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 64.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASGI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.84. 47,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,752. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $20.10.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.