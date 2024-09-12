ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Price Target Raised to $55.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

ABM Industries Price Performance

ABM Industries stock opened at $49.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.14. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $38.48 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $103,529.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $646,418.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,195,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $103,529.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at $937,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,248. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABM. BOKF NA purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in ABM Industries by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 2,102.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

