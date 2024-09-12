Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE AOD traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,787. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $9.02.
