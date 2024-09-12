9,824 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SLB opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.