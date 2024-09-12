8,019 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Acquired by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $135.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.97 and a 200-day moving average of $133.75.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.