Zacks Research Comments on Halliburton’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a research report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $28.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

