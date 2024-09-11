Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.45

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01), with a volume of 131971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.52 ($0.01).

Wishbone Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 million, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Wishbone Gold

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

Featured Articles

