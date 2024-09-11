Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700,289 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,622,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,330,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,171 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Chevron by 68,604.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,207,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,059 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $138.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $137.09 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $254.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.13 and its 200-day moving average is $155.04.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

