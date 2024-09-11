Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin Sells 3,100 Shares

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.55, for a total value of C$38,905.00.

Frederic Mercier-Langevin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

On Thursday, August 29th, Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$66,850.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.46, for a total transaction of C$67,300.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WDO remained flat at C$12.61 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 91,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,285. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.86. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$6.84 and a 52 week high of C$14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$127.80 million for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.2298507 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WDO shares. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDO

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.