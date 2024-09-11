Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $505.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $571.62 and its 200 day moving average is $557.91. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $417.65 and a twelve month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.27 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

