Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $420,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Union Savings Bank increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.88. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

