Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys 6,110 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 610.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALB. Bank of America reduced their target price on Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

NYSE ALB opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $189.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average of $108.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

