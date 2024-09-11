Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys 301 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 0.6% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $208.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

