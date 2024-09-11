Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lifted by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.5% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,765,104.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,513,707 shares of company stock worth $797,374,003. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $633.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.76. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $78.90.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

