VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 8000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
VR Resources Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.59.
About VR Resources
VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.
