VitalStone Financial LLC Acquires 1,301 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $504.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $505.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

