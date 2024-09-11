Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.11

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.11 and last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 56959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 173.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 122.5% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,366.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

