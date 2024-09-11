VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:USVM)

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1605 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.29. 2,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $85.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.80.
About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF
